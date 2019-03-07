Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief 

Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

February 24 – March 2 

  • Alarm – 2
  • Animal Call – 2
  • Agency Assist – 5
  • Check Building – 14
  • Check Person – 2
  • Check Vehicle – 2
  • C&I Driver – 2
  • Civil – 2
  • Community Policing – 2
  • Fraud – 1
  • Funeral Escort – 1
  • Miscellaneous – 9
  • Nuisance – 1
  • Priv. Property Accident – 1
  • Prowler – 1
  • Traffic Stop – 66

Total Calls – 113

On Feb. 24, Ava Police responded to a report of individuals pointing a green laser into traffic from a local fast food restaurant.

On Feb. 25, Ava Police performed a traffic stop resulting in an arrest for possession of a controlled substance. 

On Feb. 27, Ava Police responded to a call from the DCSO for a possible prowler in Ava. Officers checked the area.

On Feb. 28, Ava Police responded to a report of credit card fraud.

Ava Police conducted a total of 21 traffic stops related to excess speed within the city limits. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR