Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

February 24 – March 2

Alarm – 2

Animal Call – 2

Agency Assist – 5

Check Building – 14

Check Person – 2

Check Vehicle – 2

C&I Driver – 2

Civil – 2

Community Policing – 2

Fraud – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Miscellaneous – 9

Nuisance – 1

Priv. Property Accident – 1

Prowler – 1

Traffic Stop – 66

Total Calls – 113

On Feb. 24, Ava Police responded to a report of individuals pointing a green laser into traffic from a local fast food restaurant.

On Feb. 25, Ava Police performed a traffic stop resulting in an arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

On Feb. 27, Ava Police responded to a call from the DCSO for a possible prowler in Ava. Officers checked the area.

On Feb. 28, Ava Police responded to a report of credit card fraud.

Ava Police conducted a total of 21 traffic stops related to excess speed within the city limits.