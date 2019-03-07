Ava Police Dept. Activity Report

Reggie Johnson, Chief
Phone 417-683-2900–Answered 24 Hours a Day
Calls By Type
February 24 – March 2
- Alarm – 2
- Animal Call – 2
- Agency Assist – 5
- Check Building – 14
- Check Person – 2
- Check Vehicle – 2
- C&I Driver – 2
- Civil – 2
- Community Policing – 2
- Fraud – 1
- Funeral Escort – 1
- Miscellaneous – 9
- Nuisance – 1
- Priv. Property Accident – 1
- Prowler – 1
- Traffic Stop – 66
Total Calls – 113
On Feb. 24, Ava Police responded to a report of individuals pointing a green laser into traffic from a local fast food restaurant.
On Feb. 25, Ava Police performed a traffic stop resulting in an arrest for possession of a controlled substance.
On Feb. 27, Ava Police responded to a call from the DCSO for a possible prowler in Ava. Officers checked the area.
On Feb. 28, Ava Police responded to a report of credit card fraud.
Ava Police conducted a total of 21 traffic stops related to excess speed within the city limits.