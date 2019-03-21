Ava High School Students Place Second in Math/Science Relay

Submitted
Front Row (left to right): Layla Giorgianni, Grace Key, and Karcee McFarlin. Middle Row: Makayla Elliott, Carter Crews, Kiona Diver, Jordan McChesney, Grace Matthews, Calee Dollarhide, Samantha Keyes. Back Row: Stephen Copeland, Brody Tidwell, River Clunn, Jacob Key, Dwight Emerson, Tristin Lapointe, Jack Johnson, Hunter Downs, and Julia Henry.
On March 7th, 2019, 20 Ava High School schools competed in the SCA Math/Science Relay competition at Salem, Missouri.
During the day-long event, students took tests in a wide variety of math and science topics to earn individual medals as well as school points.
Each of the 14 individual tests had 24 participants.
Overall, Ava placed second as a school behind Thayer. Other schools competing were Cabool, Houston, Liberty, Mtn. Grove, Salem and Willow Springs.
The Ava students that earned points are:
Algebra I: Jordan McChesney- 1st, Makayla Elliott-3rd, and Kiona Diver-5th
Algebra II: Karcee McFarlin-9th
Measurement: Brody Tidwell- 1st, Julia Henry-2nd, Samantha Keyes- 4th
Advanced Math: Calee Dollarhide-9th
Biology I: Karcee McFarlin-6th
Physics: Jacob Key-2nd, Dwight Emerson-6th
Biology II: Jack Johnson-1s.
Physical Science: Makayla Elliott-2nd, Jordon McChesney- 3rd, Brody Tidwell-7th
Geometry: Grace Matthews-5th, Grace Key-6th
Chemistry II: Jacob Key-7th
Probability/Statistics: Aaron Mayo- 1st, Dwight Emerson-4th, Carter Crews-6th
Freshman Team Test: 2nd Place
Sophomore Team Test: 1st Place
Junior Team Test: 8th Place
Senior Team Test: 4th Place