Ava Headstart Center Now Enrolling 3 & 4 Year-Olds

Ava Head Start Center is accepting children’s applications for the coming school year. Children must be three- or four-years-old on or before July 31, 2019. We encourage parents to discover what Head Start offers. You are invited to call us at 417-683-5217 or stop by the Ava Head Start Center located 2 miles west on Y Hwy.

Head Start provides comprehensive services to get children ready for kindergarten. We support learning through play, creative expression, and guided activities. We promote language and literacy development, early math, and science concepts, and positive attitudes toward learning.

Head Start promotes physical development. Children are served healthy breakfasts and lunches. Head start children receive health and developmental screenings. When concerns are identified, programs connect families with medical, dental, and mental health services to ensure children are receiving the help they need. We are a Trauma Smart program and we strive to provide support to children who have experienced trauma as well as the parents and teachers who love them.

We serve children with disabilities by working with local school districts, specialists, and other professionals to individualize each child’s learning plan to meet their special needs.

Head Start helps families find assistance in these challenging times. We help families identify and reach goals around employment, training, and parenting. We communicate with families on a regular basis to keep them informed of their children’s progress and to seek their input on their child’s learning experience. Parents are provided many ways to engage in Head Start through volunteering, parent meetings, family activities, and parent leadership opportunities. Transportation is offered to the fullest extent possible.

For more information, stop by the center, or call us at the number above. We would love to tell you how we can help get your child ready for kindergarten.