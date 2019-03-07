Ava Growers Announces Annual Meeting Mar. 22

The nonprofit Ava Growers Project which organizes the Saturday farmers market on Ava’s downtown square will hold its annual meeting on Friday, March 22 at the Ava Lions Club building, 309 N. Jefferson Avenue, beginning at 6 p.m.

Everyone interested in participating in the farmers market or volunteering with the nonprofit is urged to attend.

In addition to the market, Ava Growers sponsors an annual garden seed project which distributes free seeds to anyone wishing to grow vegetables. The group also encourages local gardeners to sell extra produce and their other farm products at the market, such as eggs, honey, and baked goods.

In addition to discussing market business, the members of the nonprofit will elect next year’s board of directors.

The Ava farmers market is one of the longest running farmers markets in this region. We always need new producers of vegetables, fruit and other farms products to keep the market successful in providing locally grown food.

If you have questions, please call 417 746-4006 or email avagrowers@gmail.com.