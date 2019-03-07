Ava Art Guild Update

March is here and we are hoping the old saying “In like a lion and out like a lamb” holds true. This winter has been crazy as one day it is cold and snowing, and then the next day is in the 60’s.

Hope everyone has taken time this winter to make some art – which could be a masterpiece painting or coloring a picture with a child, all is art.

Ava Art Guild closes down each winter in December and reopens for a new season in March. It is time to reopen and the guild already has a lot planned for the year.

The first event is a March workshop when Rita Fancher will lead an acrylic painting workshop on March 9. Her workshops are always very popular so come a little early to get a good seat. Social time which includes a lite lunch, starts at 1 p.m., there will be a short business meeting at 1:30 and the workshop at 2 p.m. The workshop is free and everyone is welcome. All supplies are provided by the Art Guild but you are welcome to bring your own brushes but it is not required.

Upcoming workshops include an April 13 wire wrap jewelry session; June 8 – Japanese Sumi-e painting; July 13 – Fairy Doors; Nov. 9 – Polymer Clay. All other months are yet to be announced, but will be on the second Saturday of each month.

The Ava Art Guild holds two art shows each year, with the first in May with a deadline on Memorial Day May 27, and the second in the fall with a deadline in October. Art shows are open to adult and junior (under 18) entries, all must be family friendly, and show director has final decision on if an entry is appropriate. Fees are $3 for adults and $1.50 junior. All types of art are welcome.

Guild membership is $10 a year for adults and $5 a year for junior members. Fees help keep workshops free or at a very low cost, and also help pay general building costs.

Ava Art Guild is a non-profit and run by all volunteers. Membership is not required to attend workshops, events or enter art shows. For more information avaartguild.org, avaartguild@yahoo.com or call Caryl 417-893-9638