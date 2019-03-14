Ava Alumnus Earns Distinguished Honor Graduate Army Award

By Michael Boyink

‘Local Boy Makes Good’ may be one of the oldest types of stories in the news trade, but that doesn’t make it any less enjoyable to tell.

Ava residents have a “local boy” they can be proud of in Warrant Officer Candidate Joseph Sicilia,

Sicilia recently earned an Army Achievement Medal as Distinguished Honor Graduate from his Basic Combat Training Class.

Sicilia was selected from the 142 graduates because “his professionalism, dedication to duty, and devotion to training reflect great credit upon himself, the All for One Battalion, and the United States Army.”

He also placed second in the High Physical Training Award, and was one of only nine graduates nationwide to immediately continue on to Warrant Officer Candidate School. The course “focuses on training similar to Office Candidate School provides candidates a foundation of leadership skills that will eventually help them manage others.

Sicilia was a 2018 graduate of Ava R-1 High School, and is the son of Carene and Dan Sicila of Ava.