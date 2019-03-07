Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Telemarketer Making Robocalls to Missouri Residents

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office has filed suit against four Florida-based businesses, Health Advisors of America, Inc., Duff Insurance Brokerage Inc., America’s Best Insurance Group Inc., and Michael T Smith Insurance Inc., and their Presidents, Michael Smith Jr. and Zachary Cox, for violations of Missouri’s No-Call Law. The lawsuit alleges the Defendants violated Missouri law by making automated telephone calls, or “robocalls,” offering health insurance to Missouri residents who were on the Missouri No-Call list.

According to the suit, the Defendants called Missouri residents registered on the state’s No-Call list with a recorded message claiming they had pre-approved health insurance plans for low cost in the area. The calls encouraged the recipient to press a number for a “hassle free assessment”.

“These calls are not only annoying; they are in clear violation of the Missouri No-Call list,” Schmitt said. “That is breaking Missouri law. As the chief lawyer for every citizen of this great state, when I find that Missourians are victims of unlawful behavior, we will pursue justice on their behalf.”

The Attorney General’s Office received 262 complaints from residents state-wide about the Defendants’ practices. The Defendants used at least 57 different telephone numbers during their robocalling campaign in an attempt to circumvent call blocking features and conceal their identity.

Schmitt is asking the court to stop the companies and their individual Presidents from making any further calls to Missourians on the No-Call list. He is also seeking penalties and the costs of the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Schmitt reminds Missourians they can sign up for the No-Call list on his website at www.ago.mo.gov/nocall or by calling 1-866-buzzoff (1-866-289-9633). He encourages residents who receive harassing solicitation calls to file a complaint at 1-866-662-2551.