Attorney General  Announces Revamped Sunshine Law Book During Sunshine Week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – As Missouri celebrates Sunshine Week, Attorney General Schmitt announced today a redesigned and more user-friendly Sunshine Law Book. One of the changes is an addition of a “Top 10 Things to Know” regarding the Missouri Sunshine Law, open records or meetings, and more. The new book can be found on the Missouri Attorney General’s website at sunshine.ago.mo.gov.

“Transparency is an important pillar of good governance, and the Missouri Sunshine Law is an important resource for the public and members of the media,” said AG Schmitt. “The Attorney General’s Office provides a number of different resources to better understand the Sunshine Law, including the newly updated Sunshine Law book. An engaged citizenry is essential to a healthy democracy, and we hope that these resources are useful to Missouri citizens and public officials alike.”

The Missouri Sunshine Law serves as a way for citizens, members of the media, and public officials to hold governmental agencies, bodies, and officials accountable. The Attorney General’s Office is tasked with enforcing the Sunshine Law and works every day to handle and fulfill open records requests in a timely and professional manner.

Sunshine Week spans from March 11 to 15 and is dedicated to celebrating the Sunshine Law and the important purpose that it serves in governmental transparency. Missouri citizens are encouraged to check back with the Attorney General’s Office for more helpful resources and information throughout Sunshine Week.