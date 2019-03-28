Arson Possible Cause for Fires in Swan Creek Area

The Ava unit of the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District (ACWRD) has been experiencing wildfire activity within the Swan Creek Non-Motorized Area for the past 2 weekends.

The District Law Enforcement Officer is investigating these wildfires as arson.

If you have any information regarding the wildfires within the Swan Creek Non-Motorized Area, please contact ACWRD Law Enforcement Officer, Scottie Plumb 417-683-4428, ext. 199.

As a result of these wildfires, the ACWRD will be performing suppression activities on 2118 acres within the Swan Creek Non-motorized Area for public safety.

Many trees have become damaged as a result of the wildfire. Suppression activities started on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

A closure order will be in place on the portion of the area and trails that are within the boundary of the wildfire area.

The closure order will remain in place until further notice.