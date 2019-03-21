Arno – Hellen Blakey

March 17– Last Monday, I baked bread so I could have some for Thursday night. Lakota, Tevin, and Adrein came down this afternoon and spent the rest of the day and ate supper with me.

They got to take one of my loaves with them. Little Adrein weighs 25 pounds now. He sure is growing.

I took my news in last Tuesday and dropped food off for Jeannie Miller’s benefit. Then when I left, it started raining so I went home and it rained on me all the way home. Wednesday morning by 7:40 I had .6” in my rain gage. Trae Shelton came over Thursday at noon and picked up his birthday card and brownies. Tom Williams and Hellen Blakey went to Theodosia that evening to our O.E.S. meeting.

Mark brought me some eggs Friday. George and Violet came Saturday morning and picked up their eggs. Kay came by later on and picked up her eggs. Sunday was a beautiful day to go to church.

Bro. Charles brought his message from Exodus 14, Lamentations 3; 1 Thessalonians 5 and other scripture. His thought was “Complain or Pray.”

I had Jaycee Merritt in my class Sunday. It was nice to have her back. After church, I went down to Spring Creek Cemetery and got some information off the tombstone, then I came back by the nursing home and visited with Mary Blakey.

Let’s keep our sick folks in our prayers. My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.

I was talking with my son-in-law, Joel, Sunday night and he said that they got their potatoes out and here is how they did it. First they put a bale of hay laid out; then they put compost on top of that. Then they put the potatoes on that and covered all with a lots of straw.