Arno – Hellen Blakey

March 10 – Friday morning, I had .1 inch in my rain gage; Saturday by 10:50 a.m. I had 1 inch in my rain gage.

I took my news in last Monday and went by and got me and Jo Stephens some groceries and took hers to her before going home.

Last Tuesday, I baked a cake and put my sign up for the trash co. then I put my trash can out for Wednesday morning.

Mark brought me some eggs Wednesday morning and I gave him his birthday card and candy. Tyler Watterson stopped by and picked Thomas Watterson’s birthday card and cake which will be Thursday. His and Mark’s is the same day.

Kim Hathcock came by and picked up her eggs and those for the rest of the girls in the Court House.

Kay came by later and got her eggs.

Friday afternoon, I went to my appointment at the therapy center to start my exercise. I went and got a few more groceries and some get well cards.

Saturday evening, I went over to Dustin and Kelsey’s for Mark’s birthday supper and they said it would be for Dustin (3/16), those present were Dwayne and Lora Kay Davis, Hellen Blakey, Mark and Sherry, Mark Weston and his girlfriend Hailey, Dustin, Kelsey, Bentlee and Maddilynn. We had cake and ice cream.

Sunday morning on my way to church I stopped at Jo Stephens’ and gave her a birthday card and pie.

Bro. Charles message came from Matthew 13:45-46; Luke 12:16-18; John 3:5-7. His thought was “must have.” We buy things we want, then we don’t use them. What we should do is store all our works and faith for God.

Nina made it out in the afternoon and came to town. She said the slab was still running full so she had to turn around and made it through the branches. She stopped and picked me up and we went into town and met Monica Corum and her boyfriend, Logan, and went to the movie and saw “Sound of Music.” I think that was the 4th or 5th time I have seen it and it was good every time.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayers and sympathy go out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service, and their families and the ones in training.