Arno – Hellen Blakey

March 3, 2019 – I went to town last Monday and took my news in, stopped at the radio station, and talked with Art and Monica, then I mailed a letter. Then I went and got a vegetable tray for Mark and Sherry’s anniversary. Mark came last Tuesday with some eggs and got their anniversary card and veggies. Kay stopped and got some eggs. George and Violet brought me a new rain gage, and picked up their eggs, then George put my new tarp up in front of my garage.

George came back Wednesday, with a post, and put it in the ground for my new rain gage. The hook up is different than the old one.

Another month is gone. Friday was the first of March. I went to town and got groceries and a phone card. All stores were busy, busy. I guess people were getting ready for the bad weather. Lee came home from the hospital where he had pneumonia.

Nina came that evening and we went to Ozark to The Stained Glass Theater and met Monica and Anette and watched “The Ancient Letters.” It was an interesting play. The time it is A.D. 95 and also the present. If you go see it, you will understand what I meant about then and now.

Saturday, I baked bread and chicken and noodles for my neighbor.

Sunday morning we had snow on the ground, and it was still coming down, so no church at Mt. Tabor.

I had 3 inches of snow in my gage and when I melted it, I had .2” of liquid.

Keep praying for our sick folks. My prayer and sympathy goes out to all who have lost a loved one. Keep praying for our nation, leaders, men and women in the service and their families, and the ones in training.