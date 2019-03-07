Area Students Honored at DAR George Washington Tea

Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the following students, from left: Hailey Fiedler, sixth grade, Kirbyville Middle School; and Ashley Garza, eighth grade, Kirbyville Middle School; American History winners: Lilythe Eighmy, Branson High School; DAR Good Citizens winner, Hunter Schridde, Bradleyville High School; and Dimitri Tsahiridis, seventh grade, Branson Junior High American History winner. Students receiving awards not pictured above are: Good Citizens Award winners Julianna Long, Blue Eye High School; Keeley Bauer, Reed Springs High School; Elizabeth Chase, School of the Ozarks; and Evan Gregory, Trinity Christian Academy.

On Saturday, Feb. 16, Taneycomo County Daughters of the American Revolution hosted its annual George Washington Tea, at Community Presbyterian Church in Forsyth.

The tea is held in conjunction with the recognition of the Good Citizens Program and American History Essay Contest winners from area schools.

The Good Citizen Award is presented to high school seniors from public or private secondary schools. The student is selected by their respective school and must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

The American History essay contest is open to grades five, six, seven and eight in public, private or parochial schools as well as home schooled students. The title of the 2019 American History essay was “The Women’s Suffrage Campaign” in honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.

For more information email tcomodar@gmail.com.