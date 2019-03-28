April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month  

Pinwheels for prevention is a symbol to increase awareness of child abuse prevention.

It is time once again to bring awareness to the Douglas County community, and recognize the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect in this area.

Since 1983, April has been designated Child Abuse Prevention Month in the United States since 1983, and because of this annual designation, April offers an opportunity to bring awareness, education and resources in an effort to raise awareness and promote the well-being of children.

In Douglas County, a local group called Go Blue works to promote great childhoods for all children, with the goal to strengthen families and educate the community on the importance of providing safe, stable, and nurturing relationships and environments to youths.

On Wednesday, March 27, the City of Ava proclaimed April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The proclamation was presented at noon at City Hall.

Locally, here are several events planned during April:

• Ava Elementary School will be hosting assemblies on Tuesday, April 2, at 9:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

• Pinwheel Garden Planting is scheduled for April 5, 10 a.m., on the Ava Square, near the gazebo.

• Go Blue Sunday is scheduled for April 28. Everyone is urged to wear the color blue to church in honor and recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

For more information, please contact Shirley Emerson, Douglas County Health Department, (417) 683-4174.