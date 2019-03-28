Reggie Johnson,Chief

Phone 417-683-2900, Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

March 17 – March 23

Alarm – 4

Animal Call – 8

Agency Assist – 8

Check Building – 1

Check Person – 4

Check Vehicle – 7

C&I Driver – 2

Civil – 3

Code Enforcement – 1

Community Policing – 9

Domestic Disturbance – 2

General Disturbance – 4

Noise Disturbance – 1

Follow-up – 3

Found Property – 1

Funeral Escort – 2

Juvenile Situation – 2

Misc/All Other – 11

Motor Vehicle Crash – 2

Pvt. Property Accident – 2

Stalled Vehicle – 2

Stealing – 2

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 38

Total Calls – 119

On Mar. 17, Ava Police responded to reports of someone yelling at customers in the Walmart parking lot. Police found that the subject was selling eggs, they were moved along for lack of peddler’s license.

On Mar 22, Ava Police responded to reports of children playing in the street by Brookview Apartments.

On Mar 23, Ava Police responded to reports of yelling at a residence on East Benton Avenue. Police arrested a male and transported him to the Police Department.

Ava Police made 12 traffic stops in the city limits due to excessive speed.