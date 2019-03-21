Activity Report From The Ava Police Dept.

Reggie Johnson, Chief

Phone 417-683-2900 – Answered 24 Hours a Day

Calls By Type

March 3 – March 9

Animal Call – 3

Agency Assist – 11

Check Building – 9

Check Person – 1

Check Vehicle – 3

C & I Driver – 1

Community Policing – 7

Disturbance,

Domestic – 1

General – 2

Drugs – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Left w/o Paying – 1

Miscellaneous – 9

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Paper Service – 2

Sex Offense (except rape) – 1

Traffic Control – 4

Traffic Stop – 53

Total Calls – 111

On March 5, Ava Police responded to a drive-off w/o paying at the Signal gas station.

On March 6, Ava Police responded to a report of a C&I Driver on Highway 5.

On March 7, Ava Police responded to a local physician’s office when a patient refused to leave.

On March 9, Ava Police responded to an illicit substance found at a gas pump. The Marijuana was collected as evidence.

A total of 23 traffic stops were conducted because of excessive speed within city limits.

March 10 – March 16

Alarm – 1

Animal Call – 5

Assault – 1

Agency Assist – 1

Check Building – 7

Check Person – 1

Check Vehicle – 3

Check Well-Being – 4

C&I Driver – 1

Civil – 1

Community Policing – 2

General Disturbance – 2

DWI – 1

Harassment – 1

Funeral Escort – 1

Misc/All Other – 13

Motor Vehicle Crash – 1

Shots Heard – 1

Stalled Vehicle – 3

Stealing – 3

Traffic Control – 1

Traffic Stop – 41

Trespassing – 1

Vandalism/Prop. Damage – 1

Total Calls – 101

On Mar. 10 Ava Police performed a traffic stop that resulted in an arrest for subject driving while license revoked.

On Mar 10 Ava Police responded to a report of theft.

On Mar. 10, Ava Police issued a citation for headlight and registration related offenses.

On Mar. 11, Ava Police responded to a report of a missing mailbox and post.

On Mar. 11, Ava Police responded to reports of a man with potential health issues walking on Hwy 5. The man’s family later reported him picked up.

On Mar. 11, Ava Police responded to reports of neighbors cutting down trees. They advised subjects that property lines are a civil matter.

On Mar 12, Ava Police responded to reports of a group of teenagers gathering at an empty house for bonfire. Police were unable to find any such group.

On Mar. 13, Ava Police responded to reports of gunshots in the Hillcrest and 76 area. Police reported issue to the county.

Ava Police made 13 traffic stops in the city limits due to excessive speed.