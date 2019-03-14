Absentee Ballot Deadline Is March 20 for Upcoming April 2 Election Day

Mail in or faxed absentee ballots must be received in the Douglas County Clerk’s office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, according to Karry Davis, Douglas County Clerk.

According to Missouri Election Law, absentee ballots must be received by the local election authority by the second Wednesday prior to any election.

However, voters still needing to cast an absentee ballot may do so in person at the Douglas County Clerk’s office until 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, the day before the election.