A Small Medium@Large

“Is there a seeing without a seer? The seer is ego identification. In India, individuality is ultimately a mark of ignorance or avidya. The emphasis is rather on the oneness of all that is . . . Transformation is received rather than controlled and surrender is the key.” –Ravi Ravindra

In the last episode, I introduced the Blind Sight exercise. It harkens back to secret research conducted by Russian and American psy-ops departments during the Cold War era. Two books by Dale Graff, a physicist and a former directory of the U.S. Government’s project STARGATE, will serve to further introduce the genre:

Tracks in the Psychic Wilderness: An exploration of ESP, Remote Viewing, Precognitive Drawing and Synchronicity; (and) River Dreams: The Case of the Missing General and Other Adventures in Psychic Research. You can also Google: “seeing with your tongue” for a research update. They’re actually doing it.

I’ve introduced the Rubber Hand and Blind Sight exercises to demonstrate the possibility of trans-personal fields. To “see” and even read through various body parts provides strong evidence that sight is a pervasive power, that it is pre-ordinate to its material expression as the organs of our eyes.

The reductionist response is, “Well, it’s the brain that sees, of course, it’s never been about the eyes.” But here’s another consideration: Single cell paramecium and jellyfish, for instance, are known to avoid colliding with obstacles by some hitherto mysterious capability. Neither animal possesses eyes or brains.

The government is always decades ahead of the voter on how this works. To see things even while sitting squarely on top of them is why politicians get the big bucks. While this insight may upend conventional ideas about where the seat of intelligence lies, it’s also true that a majority of Americans now believe telepathy’s way more cost effective than any formulaic cover-ups, witch-hunts being standard fare.

Can we extrapolate this finding to other senses? It’s not a big leap to imagine all the sensory powers – sight, hearing, smell, touch and taste might be expressions of fields that organize matter from an implicit level of information far grander than that of which we are normally aware. Here, let’s lightly touch upon a theory of quantum entanglement. Might the implications help lead us to the development of a telepathic human society and the Orderly World Newness that might follow?

David Bohm (1917-1992), a leading quantum theorist of the 20th century, developed a controversial theory of the universe – a model of reality he calls the Theory of Implicate Order. This is an ultraholistic cosmic view whereby there is an “unbroken wholeness of the totality of existence as an undivided flowing movement without borders.” In principle, any individual element, (or mind), could reveal “detailed information about every other element in the universe.”

“During the early 1980’s, Bohm developed his theory of the Implicate Order in order to explain the bizarre behavior of subatomic particles – behavior that quantum physicists have been unable to explain. Basically, two subatomic particles that have once interacted can substantially ‘respond to each other’s motions thousands of years later when they are light years apart.’”

“This sort of particle interconnectedness requires superluminal signaling, which is faster than the speed of light. This odd phenomenon is called the EPR effect, named after the Einstein, Podolsky, and Rosen thought experiment.” (from The cosmic Plenum)

“Everything is enfolded into everything.” This contrasts to the explicate order of our material world where things are unfolded, or the explicit order we perceive through our senses. In operation, the implicate order, as extended into a multidimensional reality, endlessly enfolds and unfolds into infinite dimensionality. Christians call this worlds without end; Hindus the dance of Siva.

This holomovement, arising from layers of the Implicate Order, can go deeper and deeper to the Ultimate Unknown. This movement is the “fundamental ground of all matter,” an unknowable and undescribable totality. The external or manifest world of our senses, as the “explicate order is secondary or derivative, and it flows out of the law of the Implicate Order.” Sound familiar?

“And the earth was without form; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters . . . and God said, ‘Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters. And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so. And God called the firmament Heaven.” Genesis 1:2, 6-8

Thinking of matter or particles as the fundamental reality has it backwards. In this sensory derived modality of “knowing,” all information is regarded as arising externally, or explicitly. This can be likened to watching the surface of a TV screen. The screen continuously displays an infinite variety of forms and we, mesmerized with its movement, take this continuously arising field along with its contents as real. That’s the first of three levels of Bohm’s categorizations. A deeper category is a superfield or *information* that guides and organizes the original quantum field similar to the way a computer supplies the information that arranges the various forms at the visible, material level.

Underlying all this is a cosmic intelligence – the *Player* in Bohm’s thinking – that supplies the information and operates the whole process as a closed loop. The universe, and everywhere in time (omnipresent) and everything in it, is Self-aware (omniscient). It is creative – the Cosmic Knower is pure energy (omnipotent). It is intelligent. It is conscious. It is a Person.

Bohm’s theory of the Implicate Order stresses that the cosmos is a state of process, a “feedback” universe that continuously recycles forward into a greater mode of being and consciousness. Everything that is, and was, and will be in creation is enfolded within the Implicate Order. “Life is enfolded in the totality and even when it is not manifest, it is somehow implicit.” The holomovement is ground for both life and matter in which intelligence is an “unconditioned act of perception.”

When the word telepathy is mentioned, people immediately think of some kind of mindreading, or discerning knowledge otherwise hidden from everyday view. Many people experience “knowing” someone is going to call just before the phone rings. Or have suddenly “felt” a shock happening to someone that is close to them however far away physically. Something connects us on elusive levels.

With the burgeoning interest in expanding consciousness and in mental science in general, it is natural that we want to know more about our minds, how they work, and how we can work with them. This desire to know is closely linked to our desire to be happy, perhaps it’s closer to us than anything else in life. But actually what we call telepathy or “mind reading” is a very small part of what is going on.

This is a good time to make a point that is meant to be carried forward throughout this exploration into transpersonal awakenings. Forget, for a moment, the question of larger societal applicability. Whether you are interested in the idea of awakening human telepathic functions, or plan to ignore the subject completely, I would advise you to remember this one thing:

Keep your mind serene always. Nothing in the world can upset you then. You may not have any great goal in life – may not need any such thing. It’s an option, that’s all. All the arcane powers of mind are beautiful, but they will still bind us because they are products of the mind. Trouble will come if we chase after them.

We should understand this point well. The mind wants to get something. It wants to save the world. What for? To be proud of itself. It develops ego. It makes the “I” “me” and “mine” grow bigger because selfish desires are still there. People always say they’d “want to help other people” if only they can get a little personal power. This is an excuse. It’s the pride of demonstrating something.

When we run after these so-called “higher” powers, the result is bad. When we don’t run after and crave after them, then they come unbidden. Not only mindlinking, but everything is like that: Money, beauty, power, strength, and scientific knowledge. “Seek ye first the Kingdom of Heaven, everything else will be added unto you.” More to come . . .