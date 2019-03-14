School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 18
No School. Presidents’ Day.
Tuesday, March 19
Apple hand pie, peaches.
Wednesday, March 20
Cereal with yogurt, apple.
Thursday, March 21
Mini cinnis, applesauce.
Friday, March 22
Sausage biscuit, bananas.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, March 18
No School. Presidents’ Day.
Tuesday, March 19
Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, March 20
Chicken patty, meatloaf, strawberry chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 21
Stromboli pinwheel, super nachos, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears. Friday, March 22
Fish sandwich, cheese pizza, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 18
No School. Presidents’ Day.
Tuesday, March 19
Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar, Italian bread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, March 20
Chicken patty, meatloaf, hot rolls, salad bar, pizza/calzone bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple.
Thursday, March 21
Stromboli pinwheel, super nachos, salad bar, cornbread, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.
Friday, March 22
Fish sandwich, cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Ava High School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 18
No School. Presidents’ Day.
Tuesday, March 19
Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar, Italian bread, BBQ bar, baked chips, spring salad mix, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.
Wednesday, March 20
Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, sub bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh garden salad, pineapple, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 21
Stromboli pinwheel, super nachos, salad bar, cornbread, pasta bar, Caesar side salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.
Friday, March 22
Fish and chips, jalepeno popper pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.
Plainview School Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 18
No School. Presidents’ Day.
Tuesday, March 19
Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, March 20
Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, March 21
Chicken patty, biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, March 22
Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 18
No School. Presidents’ Day.
Tuesday, March 19
Hamburger, bun, fries, pork and beans, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, March 20
Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread stick, fruit and milk.
Thursday, March 21
Taco meat w/shells, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Spanish rice, fruit, and milk.
Friday, March 22
Hot dog on a bun, fries, baked beans, fruit, and milk.
Skyline R-II Menus
Monday, March 18
Chicken on biscuit, cheese stick, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, March 19
Berry oats, granola, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, March 20
Bacon quiche, toast, juice, and milk.
Thursday, March 21
Pancakes, sausage, juice, and milk.
Friday, March 22
Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, March 18
McRib on bun, tater tots, corn, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, March 19
Chicken breast, salad bar, fruit, cookie, and milk.
Wednesday, March 20
Fish, pinto beans, corn bread, fruit bar, milk.
Thursday, March 21
Goulash, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
Friday, March 22
Cashew chicken, rice, green beans, fruit and milk.
