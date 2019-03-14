School Lunch Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 18

No School. Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, March 19

Apple hand pie, peaches.

Wednesday, March 20

Cereal with yogurt, apple.

Thursday, March 21

Mini cinnis, applesauce.

Friday, March 22

Sausage biscuit, bananas.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, March 18

No School. Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, March 19

Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, Mandarin orange chicken salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, March 20

Chicken patty, meatloaf, strawberry chicken salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 21

Stromboli pinwheel, super nachos, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears. Friday, March 22

Fish sandwich, cheese pizza, chicken bacon ranch salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 18

No School. Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, March 19

Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar, Italian bread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, March 20

Chicken patty, meatloaf, hot rolls, salad bar, pizza/calzone bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans,  pineapple.

Thursday, March 21

Stromboli pinwheel, super nachos, salad bar, cornbread, BBQ bar, fresh garden salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.

Friday, March 22

Fish sandwich, cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava High School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 18

No School. Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, March 19

Chicken and waffles with syrup, mozzarella dunkers, salad bar, Italian bread, BBQ bar, baked chips, spring salad mix, cheesy broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, March 20

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, meatloaf, salad bar, sub bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fresh garden salad, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 21

Stromboli pinwheel, super nachos, salad bar, cornbread, pasta bar, Caesar side salad, BBQ bacon beans, pears.

Friday, March 22

Fish and chips, jalepeno popper pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Plainview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 18

No School. Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, March 19

Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, March 20

Oatmeal, cinnamon toast, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, March 21

Chicken patty, biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, March 22

Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Plainview School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 18

No School. Presidents’ Day.

Tuesday, March 19

Hamburger, bun, fries, pork and beans, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, March 20

Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread stick, fruit and milk.

Thursday, March 21

Taco meat w/shells, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Spanish rice, fruit, and milk.

Friday, March 22

Hot dog on a bun, fries, baked beans, fruit, and milk.

Skyline R-II Menus

Monday, March 18

Chicken on biscuit, cheese stick, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, March 19

Berry oats, granola, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, March 20

Bacon quiche, toast, juice, and milk.

Thursday, March 21

Pancakes, sausage, juice, and milk.

Friday, March 22

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, March 18

McRib on bun, tater tots, corn, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, March 19

Chicken breast, salad bar, fruit, cookie, and milk.

Wednesday, March 20

Fish, pinto beans, corn bread, fruit bar, milk.

Thursday, March 21

Goulash, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Friday, March 22

Cashew chicken, rice, green beans, fruit and milk.

School Lunch Menus

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR