Operation Christmas Child Event in Seymour March 10

For 25 years southern Missouri residents have been a part of Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Millions of children in need all over the world receive gift-filled shoeboxes.

Alex Nsengimana who received a shoebox as an orphan in Rwanda, will be in Seymour, Sunday, March 10, to share how this gift changed his life. It was a powerful reminder that God loved him and he was not forgotten.

Nsengimana will be speaking at the Operation Christmas Child Full Circle Event at 2:30 p.m. at Cedar Gap Baptist Church, located on US 60 in Seymour, Mo.

This event will also feature shoebox packing ideas and free resources. For questions about the event call (417)293-1219.

Please come join us as we hear how receiving one gift in a shoebox sowed seeds of hope and love to one very special orphan, Alex Nsengimana.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child visit samaritanspurse.org/occ.