2019 Spring Soccer Scores & Schedule

The spring season of the youth soccer league is underway. Players’ families should monitor weather conditions for possible cancellations. The cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.

Team shirts are mandatory on game day for players; shin guards are also mandatory.

No parents are permitted on the field or standing at goals on game day. Only two coaches with team shirt are allowed on the field.

Mark your calendars for the Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday, April 6th Lower Parks at 4 p.m.

Scores Week 1 – March 16, 2019

U4: No Scores Kept

U6: Reed’s Construction (3) v. Cheyney Auction Company (2); Grigg Trucking (1) v. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service (6); Jerry Inman Insurance (0) v. Cheyney Auction Company (1).

U8: Ozark Mtn. Exteriors (1) v. Homespun Photography (0); Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta (6) (Tie Shoot Out) v. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels (3)

U10: Ava Parks Department (2) v. Cahow Inflatables (0); Delena’s Auto (0) v. Crazy LuLa Mama Leslie Barton (1)

U14: Stewart’s Auto & Tire (6) v. VFW Auxiliary Post 5993 (2); Outdoor Oasis (1) v. Rush Archery (0).

Schedule Week 2 – March 23, 2019

U4

Game 2

9:00 a.m. Crystal Lake Fisheries vs. Dog Co.

9:35 a.m. Donald Collins Attorney @ Law vs. Rat Racing

10:15 a.m. Jacinda’s Photography vs. Reed’s Construction

U6

Game 2

9:00 a.m. Grigg Trucking vs. Jerry Inman Insurance.

9:45 a.m. Cheyney auction Company vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service.

10:30 a.m. Reed’s Construction vs. Grigg Trucking.

U8

Game 2

11:15 a.m. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta vs. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors.

12:15 p.m. Homespun Photography vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels.

U10

Game 2

11:00 a.m. Delano’s Auto vs. Ava Parks

12 p.m. Crazy LuLa Momma Leslie Barton vs. Cahow Inflatables

U14

Game 2

8:50 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Stewart’s Auto & Tire.

10:00 a.m. Rush Archery vs. VFW Auxiliary 5993