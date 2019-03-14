2019 Spring Soccer Schedule

The spring youth soccer league schedules from the Ava Parks & Recreation Dept. have arrived. Players’ families should monitor weather conditions for possible cancellations. The cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.

Team shirts are mandatory on game day for players; shin guards are also mandatory.

No parents are permitted on the field or standing at goals on game day. Only two coaches with team shirt are allowed on the field.

Mark your calendars for the Easter Egg Hunt set for Tuesday, April 16th Lower Parks at 4 p.m.

Week 1 – March 16, 2019

U4

Game 1

9:00 a.m. Jacinda’s Photography vs. Donald Collins Attorney @ Law

9:35 a.m. Crystal Lake Fisheries vs. Rat Racing

10:15 a.m. Dog Co. Vs. Reed’s Construction

U6

Game 1

9:00 a.m. Reed’s Construction vs. Cheyney Auction Company

9:45 a.m. Grigg Trucking vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service

10:30 a.m. Jerry Inman Insurance vs. Cheyney Auction Company

U8

Game 1

11:15 a.m. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors vs. Homespun Photography

12:15 p.m. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels

U10

Game 1

11:00 a.m. Ava Parks vs. Cahow Inflatables

12:00 p.m. Delana’s Auto vs. Crazy Lula Momma Leslie Barton

U14

Game 1

8:50 a.m. Stewart’s Auto & Tire vs. VFW Auxillary 5993

10:00 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Rush Archery