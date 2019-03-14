2019 Spring Soccer Schedule

The spring youth soccer league schedules from the Ava Parks & Recreation Dept. have arrived. Players’ families should monitor weather conditions for possible cancellations. The cancellation line is 417-683-PARK option 1 or check KKOZ 92.1 or Ava Parks Facebook page.
Team shirts are mandatory on game day for players; shin guards are also mandatory.
No parents are permitted on the field or standing at goals on game day. Only two coaches with team shirt are allowed on the field.
Mark your calendars for the Easter Egg Hunt set for Tuesday, April 16th Lower Parks at 4 p.m.
Week 1 – March 16, 2019
U4
Game 1
9:00 a.m. Jacinda’s Photography vs. Donald Collins Attorney @ Law
9:35 a.m. Crystal Lake Fisheries vs. Rat Racing
10:15 a.m. Dog Co. Vs. Reed’s Construction
U6
Game 1
9:00 a.m. Reed’s Construction vs. Cheyney Auction Company
9:45 a.m. Grigg Trucking vs. MR Ranch LLC Trash Service
10:30 a.m. Jerry Inman Insurance vs. Cheyney Auction Company
U8
Game 1
11:15 a.m. Ozark Mtn. Exteriors vs. Homespun Photography
12:15 p.m. Vaccaro’s Pizza & Pasta vs. Paparazzi Nics Dazzling Jewels
U10
Game 1
11:00 a.m. Ava Parks vs. Cahow Inflatables
12:00 p.m. Delana’s Auto vs. Crazy Lula Momma Leslie Barton
U14
Game 1
8:50 a.m. Stewart’s Auto & Tire vs. VFW Auxillary 5993
10:00 a.m. Outdoor Oasis vs. Rush Archery