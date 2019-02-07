Youth Summer Job Opportunities on Ava and Poplar Bluff Ranger Districts

ROLLA, Mo. (Jan. 31, 2018) – Youths, 15-18 years of age, can now apply for Mark Twain National Forest summer jobs on the Ava Ranger District, Ava, Mo. and Poplar Bluff Ranger District, Poplar Bluff, Mo. through the Youth Conservation Corps (YCC).

Applicants are not required to live in the local area, but anyone chosen for the program must be capable of reporting daily to the job location. The application window opened January 28 and closes March 29. Youth selected to be in the program will be notified the first week of April to schedule an appointment to continue the enrollment process.

In 2019, the YCC selectees will start on Tuesday May 28 and work through July 19.

The Youth Conservation Corps is a paid summer work program for youth, both male and female, designed to develop an understanding and appreciation of the environment. Enrollees will be paid minimum wage, for a 40-hour work week. Work duties include building trails, clerical/office support, maintaining and cleaning up campgrounds, and improving wildlife habitat. Each selected applicant must provide work boots, proper work clothes and their own lunches.

YCC applicants need to be prepared for physical work in an outdoor environment under potentially adverse weather conditions and rough terrain. The program requires participants to provide their own daily transportation to the assigned Forest Service work location meeting at the District Office in the morning. From the office, they will carpool in a Forest Service vehicle to an outdoor worksite on most days.

If you are the appropriate age for the program and would like to work outdoors, please download and complete the YCC application form at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mtnf/YCC and return it to the Forest Service office in Salem or Doniphan:

• Ava Ranger District: 1006 S. Jefferson St. Ava, Mo .65608 Phone: (417) 683-4428

• Poplar Bluff Ranger District: #1420 Maud St. (P.O. Box 988); Poplar Bluff, MO 63901. Phone: (573) 785-1475.

Completed forms can also be sent to Jane Mobley, Forest Manpower Development Specialist, by email at jmobley@fs.fed.us or faxed (Attn: Jane Mobley) to (573) 996-7745. If you have additional questions about the YCC program, please call (573) 996-2153.