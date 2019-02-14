Wood Carving Basics Workshop with Russ Biros – Harlin Museum

Award winning artisan Russ Biros of Plato, Mo, will hold a Woodcarving Workshop on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. in the Harlin Museum Classroom. The Harlin Museum is located at 405 Worcester Ave in West Plains.

During the workshop, the emphasis will be on demonstrating how to plan, design and carve a simple object out of wood. The tools and supplies needed to carve objects out of wood will be discussed, along with how to safely use and proper handling and maintaining of wood carving tools.

The workshop is sponsored by the Harlin Museum Board and the $40 fee will cover all the materials necessary to create a small wooden object carved at the workshop.

Mr. Biros has taught woodcarving for almost 30 years. He is a Best of Missouri Hands juried artist; Spring Creek Artisans juried artist and a Vesterheim Gold Medalist. He is a member of the Current River artists, Arts Rolla and the Lake of the Ozarks Woodcarvers. He has competed on a national and world level, winning numerous blue ribbons as well as Best of Show awards.

Attendees may bring a bag lunch or snack; cold bottled water will be provided.

Proceeds from the workshop will go towards purchasing operational materials, supplies and equipment for educational programs for the museum.

For further inquiries prospective students need to contact Gladys Morris, 417-255-0920 or gmorris@centurylink.net to RSVP. Although payment may be made at the door upon arrival, we need to know in advance how many artists that plans to attend to ensure enough materials will be on hand for everyone and for setting up for the workshop.