Wasola – Theta Nokes

He said yea, rather blessed are they that hear the word of God and keep it. Luke 11:28

Sympathy to the Sandra Adams Perry family. We lost another high school mate.

Sympathy to Harold Clayton family. He was another cousin, son of Robert and Ella Belle.

I went to Mtn. Grove Saturday to another cousin’s funeral, Lora Clayton. Hillis was her husband.

The weekend guests of Ralph and Dana Brazeal were Zamber and Colt Little, Wyatt and Liviya Wharton.

May we look for opportunities to do a worthy deed and reach out with compassion to those who are in need.