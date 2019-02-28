USDA Rural Development in Missouri Now Accepting Rural Business Grant Applications

Application Deadline is Friday, March 29, 2019

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development is seeking applications to support businesses and help create jobs in rural Missouri.

The Rural Business Development Grant (RBDG) program offers competitive grants to public bodies, government entities, and non-profit organizations to assist small and emerging rural businesses and support sustainable economic development in rural communities. Eligible projects must be located in communities with populations of 50,000 or less.

The application deadline is Friday, March 29, 2019. Applicants are encouraged to contact Missouri’s State Office Business Program Section at (573) 876-9321 to discuss the proposed project and application requirements.