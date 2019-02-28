Troop G Releases Results Of Enforcement Operation

Captain Mark G. Inman, commanding officer of Troop G, releases the following information:

A total of 36 citations and 25 warnings were issued in conjunction with a hazardous moving violation operation conducted in Texas County on February 23, 2019. Also, troopers arrested two people for outstanding warrants. This operation targeted hazardous moving and alcohol-related offenses. The designated highways for this operation were U.S. Highway 60 and U.S. Highway 63. Totals from this operation include:

20 – speed citations

7 – seat belt citations

7 – non-moving violation citations

2 – uninsured motorist citations

1 – misdemeanor warrant arrest

1 – felony warrant arrest

“The goal of this type of operation is to reduce crashes on designated highways,” said Captain Inman. “To accomplish this goal, we provide high visibility and strict enforcement of traffic laws as they relate to hazardous moving violations.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

