Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

Feb. 24 – We often forget that beneath cold winter ground, new life already stirs. Remind us, Lord, that you are tending new dreams, plans, growth and faith deep within our souls.

Welcome to Trinity Lutheran Church! May your soul be nourished your faith be strengthened and your life be touched by God in a special way while you’re here.

We welcome and invite to our Lord’s Table all those baptized persons who truly believe that Christ is present in the elements of bread and wine. We offer both the small cup and the common cup. If you prefer the common cup, please refuse the small cup.

Happy Anniversary on February 26th to Karin Becker & Steve Zeedyk.

Today is finally the Annual Meeting. It will follow today’s service.

We will be moving into Lent soon. Ash Wednesday service will on March 61h at 7:30 P.M.

Next Sunday Come Join us the door is always open.

9:30 am Sun. – Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sun. – Worship followed by Pot Luck

Feb. 24 Lector: Ed Wittorff

Next Sunday’s Lector: Nancy Smith

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava

417-683-5611

Pastor Wayne Strohschien