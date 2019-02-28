Trinity Lutheran – Richard Sturgeon

Sixth Sunday after Epiphany, February 17, 2019. Blessings and curses abound on the sixth Sunday after Epiphany. We would do well to listen closely to whom the “blessed are” and the “woes tos” are directed and to find our place in the crowd among those who desire to touch Jesus. The risen Christ stands among us in the mystery of the holy supper with an invitation to live in him and the power to heal us all.

Preparation for worship

I can’t know the cares of everyone seated nearby, but you do, God. I pray that each will know your love and receive the blessing they need for today. Amen.

In the name of the Father, Son and Holy Spirit, I welcome you to worship, that together we may be wrapped in God’s Word, love and grace. Amen.

Happy Birthday today to Ladena Severson and to Richard Sturgeon and a Happy Birthday to Charles Berger, born on the 20th.

Join us for the potluck following worship today. There is always plenty of food and Lutheran coffee!

Naomi Circle will meet Wednesday for its regular workday.

The Annual Meeting will be held following worship Next Sunday Council will meet following the Annual Meeting with both old and new council members expected to attend.

9:30 am Sun. –Adult Bible class and Sunday School

10:45 am Sun. – Worship with communion

Feb. 17, Lector: Dave Niemi

Next Sunday’s Lector: Ed Wittorff

Trinity Lutheran Church of Ava, 417-683-5611, Pastor Wayne Strohschein.