– Trinity Lutheran Richard Sturgeon

Fourth Sunday after Epiphany, February 3, 2019.

The glory of God is often revealed when and where it is least expected. God uses our lips to declare that glory, inexperienced and hesitant though they may be. God uses our love to demonstrate that glory, and so urges us to exercise it. God uses Jesus of Nazareth, water and the word, bread and wine, to reveal God’s glory where and when God chooses. Take heed, lest the glory of God slap through our midst unnoticed.

Lord God, before you formed me in my mother’s womb, you knew me! Put your words not only into my mouth but into my heart forever. Amen.

The psalmist declared to God, “For what you have done I will always praise you in the presence of your faithful people” (Psalm 52:9, NIV). We, too, gather to praise the Lord. Welcome!

Happy Anniversary today to Karla and Scott Adams.

LuAnn Kochis and to Emilia Wittorff, both born on February 9 th.

Today is Souper Bowl Sunday. There will be a back-door offering following worship.

Join us for the potluck following worship today. There is always plenty of food and Lutheran coffee!

Nancy Smith will be here Wednesday morning at 9:30 to attempt to teach us to make journal covers. Bring a friend and join us for a fun morning of crafts.

The Annual Meeting will be held following worship next Sunday. Are all your reports in? Council will meet immediately following the Annual Meeting with both old and new council members expected to attend.

