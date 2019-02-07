Topics for Ranchers Lead at Livestock Conference

Pasture Rental Rates and Fetal Programming are the topics for the Taney County Livestock and Forage Conference Feb. 19

The annual Taney County Livestock and Forage Conference begins at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Forsyth High School Cafeteria in Forsyth. This popular University of Missouri Extension program is attended by livestock producers in order to learn the latest information to manage their farms better and improve farm income.

A beef pot roast supper is planned by local sponsors: Branson Bank, First Community Bank of the Ozarks and Southern Bank. To reserve a meal, pre-registration is requested by calling the Taney County Extension Center at 417-546-4431 by Feb. 14. There is no cost to attend this conference thanks to generous donors but we need reservations to insure you will have a meal.

“This long-running conference continues to equip livestock producers to better manage their operations and provide quality beef products for consumers,” said Tim Schnakenberg, University of Missouri Extension agronomy field specialist based in Galena. “The program will focus on a variety of topics useful for all livestock producers.”

The program will focus discussion on timely management concerns for cattlemen including a discussion on fetal programming by the livestock field specialist from West Plains, Elizabeth Picking. Jim Spencer, ag business field specialist from Ozark, will discuss pasture rental rates and arrangements.

Tim Schnakenberg, agronomy field specialist from Galena, will talk about how to take your livestock forage program to the next level.