Three Sentenced to Department of Corrections

From the Office of the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney

During a large Circuit Court Law Day Tuesday, Feb. 5, the following individuals were sentenced to the Department of Corrections:

Doyle W. Shelton, Jr., 44, Ava, was sentenced to 12 years for 1st degree burglary and three years for resisting arrest after admitting to violating his probation. The sentences will run consecutively.

Shelton was ordered to complete long term treatment within the Department of Corrections. The original offense occurred November 2017 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Farrah Dalton, 42, Ava, was sentenced to 120 days in prison for possession of methamphetamine in a county jail. Dalton was ordered to complete institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections. The offense occurred in December 2017 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Clifton Watson, 29, Ava, was sentenced to 120 days in prison for possession of methamphetamine after he admitted to violating his probation. Watson was ordered to complete institutional treatment within the Department of Corrections. The original offense occurred in March 2015, and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There was a total of 99 felony cases and one misdemeanor case on the docket. Eight felony guilty pleas, one misdemeanor guilty plea and two probation revocations were entered.