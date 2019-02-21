Thompson Pleads Not Guilty to Harassment and Assault Charges 

During Ava Municipal Court proceedings on Friday, Feb. 15, Robert Kenneth Thompson, of Ava, a candidate for the office of Mayor, pled not guilty to charges of harassment and third-degree assault.

Thompson, who manages the Medical Equipment Inspection & Repair and Ava Thrift Store located on the north side of the Ava Square, was arrested Dec. 21, 2018, for calling and texting city officials multiple times, and leaving threatening messages.

The next municipal court date on the case is scheduled for Friday, March 15. Judge Shannon Bryant-Gamble will preside.