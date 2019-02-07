The First Annual Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Festival To Be Held in April 

Organizers are asking local residents to make plans to attend the Laura Ingalls Wilder Children’s Literature Festival to be held on April 25-26, 2019.

The festival is in association with the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival held in Marshfield, Mo. each spring.

Children’s authors will be on hand to sign books at the Marshfield Church of the Nazarene, and then travel to Rocky Ridge Farm in Mansfield, for a tour of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Home.

Participants may also take part in a Scavenger Hunt in the Museum gallery.

The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both days.

For additional information or to register, please call (417) 924-3626, or visit the website, www.lauraingallswilderhome.com.