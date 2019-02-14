The Champion News – Wilda Moses

Cold, cloudy, drizzly, wintry weather is a wonderful weather for enjoying a nice fire and thumbing through seed catalogs, planning for the spring garden that will soon be occupying all the energy Champions have to spare. It is a good time to catch up on the mending, for cooking chili or apple crisps and for practicing those tunes and songs that make you feel better no matter what the weather. The Vanzant jam was canceled last week because of the threatening conditions. It is definitely on this week and chances are good that it will be well attended and much enjoyed. It will be Valentine’s Day and that will add to the sweetness.

Cowboy Jack celebrated a birthday on February 7th. He does not ride much these days, but he has some great stories to tell about trips down the trail. Poetry has been written about him. Aidan Acree is a second grade student at Skyline with a birthday on the 8th. Joshua Garner, Skyline sixth grade archer, shares his birthday on the 13th with the lovely Claire Shannon Johnson, and Sondra Powell who attended Skyline some several years ago. The 14th is for Ms. Shelby Ward, and the 15th for seventh grader, Jaime Casiano. Madison Bradshaw, fifth grader, celebrates on the 16th. We celebrate our friends and family as they complete another trip around the sun. Trish Davis is the grandmother of twins who have just had their first birthday, so Granny is having double fun. She lives over just east of Ava, but it is like the old boy says, “Everybody’s got to be somewhere.” Her birthday is February 17th. That is Linda Clark’s birthday too. She is the grandmother of triplets who are now four years old. Linda has always has had a lot of fun. Wayne Anderson was her Dad, so she grew up in a house with laughter and music. Pete Proctor’s birthday is the 18th. He does a good work with the American Legion in this area, helping Veterans in a number of different ways. He and The General take care of the Denlow Cemetery and perhaps a number of other things most of us do not know about. Pete’s mother was Ruby Proctor. She was born in Tedrick, February 19, 1925, the daughter of John and Goldie (Stout) Hicks. She grew up in Champion and always loved it here. She passed away in 2014, but is still well remembered for her good humor and sweet smile. Another Champion daughter is the lovely Joanna Bell. She was born February 21, 1969, so is about to have a significant birthday. To all you Champions, your friends wish you well and many happy returns of the day.

A pretty note comes to The Champion News (Rt.72 Box 367, Norwood, MO 65717) from Eva Henson Phillips down in Bella Vista, Arkansas. She was writing on January 29th and said, “We are staying warm by the fire side. It is 9º this a.m. Been cold and windy. Had 3 little snow flurries. Not a big amount. We still work at the thrift store and pick up items that are donated.” A while back, her friend, Sally, had mentioned that ‘Tiny’ might be coming back to Ava for an alumni luncheon. She did not get to come, but she included this note about her friend: “I’ve known Sally Wagoner a long time. When we went to church at Drury, she was among the beautiful teen girls. I was about 10 and envied them because they could go and come as they pleased. Everyone back there calls me ‘Tiny.’ Most think that is my name.” She goes on to say that they are planning to come for the Champion School reunion. “I so enjoy the day. I walked every day to and from school in all weather.” It will be a treat to see the whole bunch and the reunion is just a few short months away. The time goes by quickly and much will have happened between now and then.

Heads are set spinning just trying to keep up with everything that is going on. We seem to be in a time unlike any we have ever known. And, once again, we are reminded by Frank Zappa that “Politics is the entertainment division of the military industrial complex.” We are living in a violent world, already over populated, with the population slated to sky rocket in the coming years. The great Mahatma Gandhi said that there are seven blunders of the world that lead to violence: “ Wealth without Work, Pleasure without Conscience, Knowledge without Character, Commerce without Morality, Science without Humanity, Worship without Sacrifice, Politics without Principal.”

Come on down to the Recreation of the Historic Emporium on the North Side of the Square in Downtown Champion for a chance to share your favorite philosopher with your friends or to go back in time just a little way to where things seemed normal. Maybe Pat Smith will bring her spoons to play along with the Wednesday-jammers. Perhaps she will bring her Bible where she is known to preserve important papers. She is reported to have a copy of that epic poem there that starts, “Cowboy Jack was flat of his back…” A search of the archives at www.championnews.us has not located the poem, but surely it must be there somewhere. Whether or not you find the poem, the cyber stroll through this site is well worth the effort. You will enjoy it if you have a connection to the place because of your own history. You might enjoy it because it is the kind of place you wish you had lived or the kind of place you hope to live someday. The welcome rain may have the creeks running high, but people determined to get there will go by way of the pavement to sit around the old wood stove at the Historic Emporium to hear the yarns spun, to pat their feet to the music, and to visit with friends and neighbors. Champion—Looking on the Bright Side!