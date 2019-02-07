Mayor David Norman (center) presented the Celebrate Agriculture / Thank a Farmer Week Proclamation for February 3-9 last week. Pictured with Mayor Norman from left is Tenley and Kerre Clark, Norman, and Shakiya Tempe.
Home Awards&Honors Thank a Farmer Week February 3-9
Ava
light snow
20.1 ° F
21.9 °
17.6 °
67 %
3.2mph
90 %
Fri
28 °
Sat
36 °
Sun
32 °
Mon
44 °
Tue
39 °
Notes From Hunter Creek
Floating In Florida Next to the Big Bend Country of the Rio Grande along our southern border, my favorite haunting grounds for a canoe trip...