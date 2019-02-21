Texas Man Dies in Single Car Crash On Highway 14

A one-vehicle crash on Highway 14, west of Ava just outside the city limits, took the life of a Texas man on Friday, Feb. 15, at 9:40 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Daniel F. Bodrie, 32, of Corinth, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene by Douglas County Coroner Rick Miller.

Bodrie was a passenger in a 2011 Nissan Cube driven by Ashley P. Kratky, 30, of Springfield. The Patrol said the eastbound vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, became airborne, struck a utility pole, began to overturn, then finally struck a tree.

Bodrie was wearing a seatbelt. His body was taken to Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava.

Kraty, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Cox ambulance to Cox South Springfield. She was later arrested for driving while intoxicated involving the death of another.

The wreck was investigated by Trooper Jason Philpott, assisted by Sgt. S.R Richardson, Sgt. L.S. Elliott, Tpr. G.T Hackett, Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ava Rural Fire Department.