Tecumseh – Linnie Ingram

Feb. 24 – Best wishes to my cousin, Billy Hambelton, as he retires from his job as county collector. His mother, Fern, and I were second cousins on my daddy’s side of the family.

My great-granddaughter Jaycee Davis in Windsor was 16 on Jan. 31. She’s a high school sophomore. Keith Davis is her daddy.

My granddaughter Dana has a pretty new calf from her belted Galloway cow. They’re “black on both ends and white in the middle,” so they’re sometimes called Oreo cattle.

Before we know it, April will be here, bringing spring flowers. Leaves are still everywhere in my yard. All my life, I’ve been a gardener and loved gardening. I grew up gardening. We always tried to get our garden in early, and planting potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day was our usual schedule. The garden would be plowed with horses, and we would put straw in the deep furrows and then drop the potatoes on the straw and cover them up. That way they would develop a good root system as they spouted. Next came onion sets, carrots and radishes.

Nowadays, it doesn’t seem like springtime without a garden. I do have three or four old washtubs, and if I get some radish seed, or spinach or lettuce, I might get that planted in the tubs. Then we can have wilted lettuce (or spinach). It’s made by chopping up some bacon and frying it, then pouring it over the spring greens with a spoonful of vinegar. That’s what you call wilted lettuce!

I hate to admit it, but my 96 years are creeping up on me, and I’m just not as organized as I used to be. I don’t have many news items to share this week, so I’ll share some memories instead.

I was thinking recently that we’ve come a long way from the days of cranking a car to get it started. Many arms were broken, as I remember, in cranking the old model A’s. As you cranked, sometimes the car would backfire or something, and the crank would flip backward and jerk hard. I know of at least a couple of men in our neighborhood whose arms were broken that way. Young folks now would probably walk rather have to crank a car!

My favorite pastimes back then were hop-scotching and playing softball, participating in spelling matches, tap dancing and jig dancing at school affairs, and playing my guitar and the harmonica Daddy and my sisters ordered from the Sears Catalog. We depended a lot on that old Sears Catalog. Even in the outhouse!

I loved riding my horse, Celum. I don’t know where the name came from, but he was a good horse. He would stand stock-still and not blink an eye as I would put the leather saddle on his back, tightened the girth and put my foot in the stirrup. My little cousin Betty or my friend Mary Etta Smith (Thompson) sometimes rode behind me. I guess they trusted me as up and down the “highway” we rode – actually gravel roads. No traffic as today.

Mary Etta must have been tired of me sometimes, as she was quiet and timid – and I was not! Years later, she came by bus from her home in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, to visit me when I lived in Springfield with my husband, who worked for the Frisco Railroad. She got off the bus at Commercial Street in Springfield and walked a couple of blocks to the 1800 block of Lyon Street, where we lived. I walked down the street and remember watching for her in the late evening hours. Her grandfather was Sid Amyx in Gainesville.

I look forward to corresponding with my friend Elda Edwards. Last year she said she had a Baltimore oriole at her hummingbird feeder. I imagine she’ll be watching for it to come back when the hummingbirds are here again sometime soon.