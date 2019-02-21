Tecumseh- Linnie Ingram

Are we ready for spring? I’m looking forward to it! My first Easter lilies have bloomed. My daughter Kris brought me a bouquet from my front yard. Soon the front yard will be full of those yellow blossoms along with the white narcissus, my bridal wreath scrubs and the red japonica. My favorite lilacs come along a bit later with their sweet aroma.

Our blooming shrubs came along with the fruit trees Grandfather Ebrite sold in the early 1900s. We even had a quince tree from which we made preserves that had an antique kind of flavor. One luxury we had were all different varieties of grapes. I remember especially the tiny pink ones that grew along the back garden fence; they were especially tasty.

It isn’t so bad getting older, as Johnnalee Suter showed us when her 84th birthday was celebrated on the 8th of Feb. at The Center. It was thoughtful of our cousin Lyle Mishler of Springfield to supply Johnnalee’s big birthday cake. Johnnalee’s dad was Johnny Crawford, my first cousin. Our Crawford family came from Tennessee, settling in the Lick Creek area.

We should be thankful for gas prices remaining at a lower level.

There were lots of Valentines in the mail last week, which I enjoyed. Kris also brought me a red rose in a vase.

My friend Elda Edwards and I correspond. In the late springtime she stays busy filling her hummingbird feeders. We’ll start watching for them around March 1, which is also when I’ll be watching for the first martins to return to the martin house in my front yard. They’ll have to disturb the sparrows who’ve spent the winter in their house.

My daughter Karen Davis accompanied her daughter Dana Taylor to West Plains for some shopping Monday morning. They spent the day together there.

Dana’s cows at her home near Brixey will be having more calves soon. I enjoy seeing them when she brings them to my pasture here.

If I get ambitious, I might wash my windows so it doesn’t look so cloudy outside.

It would be better if I could grow old gracefully, but that just isn’t happening. As long as I can keep my thoughts together, I enjoy thinking through the memories of times gone by – and I have a lot of them. Recently I was remembering old Harry Kinman, who came from the East and lived in a cave near Timber Knob. He was very intelligent but probably never even had a change of clothes. On occasion – and very seldom – he would walk into town. Despite his circumstances, he was very smart. Someone reminded me of an article John Harlin wrote about Harry Kinman in the Old Mill Run back in 2011. It says he lived in Ozark County from 1904 until 1936, when he was declared “of unsound mind” and was sent to the “asylum” at Nevada. He died there a few weeks later at age 95.