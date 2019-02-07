Tanner Clark Is A Candidate for the Ava R-I School Board

I am Rance (Tanner) Clark, and I grew up on the family farm in Southwest Missouri.

I am the son of Rancel and Janie Clark.

As a third generation farmer, I have resided in the Ava School District for 10 years. I along with my wife, Kerre (Shrable) Clark operate the family cow calf operation in Western Douglas County.

My involvement in agriculture began at a young age when I started showing Registered Angus cattle across the state. I continued my passion for agriculture in high school as an active member of my local FFA chapter, and after graduation by obtaining a degree in Animal Science from Missouri State University. I have been an advocate for agriculture by being involved in our local community.

I currently serve on the Douglas County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and am on the State Farm Bureau Board for Young Ranchers and Farmers. I have been very active in the Ava FFA Booster Club, helping organize fundraisers and events that benefit the Ava FFA Chapter. I am also a deacon of our congregation at the Fordland Church of Christ.

My wife and I have three children, Flint (5), Tenley (3½), and Dalley (11 months), who will be attending the Ava School District in the near future.

Why am I running for school board?

To ensure our students are provided with educational opportunities to help them transition into functioning members of society.

To promote career readiness and higher education for students in our district.

