T.O.P.S. – Holly B.

TOPS MO9720 – Do you have any words that you like saying? Maybe you like tongue twisters, words with many syllables, or using certain words that make you feel superior. I like the word conundrum for example. On the other hand, there are words that creep me out. I don’t like cuss words, and some words supply negative mental imagery.

Ok, I guess I’ll share my word with you. It’s gluttony! I’ve known about this word for some time now. It has never bothered me before, because it never applied to me years ago. Recently I read it in a small booklet on the 7 deadly sins. This time a bell rang out, and I couldn’t claim that the word doesn’t apply to me now.

What does it mean? Do I over indulge in the calorie department? Am I wearing too many decorative rings around my waist? Perhaps I’m fearful that I won’t get enough nutrition. Yes, yes, yes, I’ll admit it, I’m a glutton and not proud of it.

I am human and need food. It nourishes my body and soothes my soul. Too much of a good thing spoils the pot, or whatever that saying is.

Some people are moderates. They can eat when they are hungry and stop when full. The unmoderates like me though, can always find room for an extra helping of pasta prima vera or seconds on desserts. So easy to justify to myself, because the helping was a small one and the pie was just a sliver.

What to do with unmoderates like me? Well, TOPS is here for you and me. We need to learn some level of simple sense to be healthier. We could just read some self help book, but TOPS offers support and knowledge. Weighing in each week makes me accountable to me. If I gain weight this week, my group tells me, “We’re glad you are here.” When I lose weight, they clap. Support of fellow members is what TOPS gives you that no book can offer.

If you are in need of a clap, come visit us, a clap happy club.

February 21, 2019 – Oh, I feel so bad. The article I wrote to let you know that we had changed our location, is missing in cyberspace. I called the paper today to ask why it wasn’t published. Turns out I didn’t save it right, so here’s hoping that I send more than a blank sheet this time. I truly apologize for the many of you aimlessly driving around looking for us. We are now at Trinity Lutheran Church. From Sonic, go north on 5, pass Mercy Clinic, turn right (east) on Emerson Climate Technologies Rd, and then north (left) on Trinity Lane. We still meet on Tuesdays at 10:30 and weigh in from 10:00 to 10:30. If new, come early so we can bless you with some paperwork.

Call our leader, Barbara, at 417 924-2228 for meeting info and location.

I’ll close now with something I saw in the TOPS Magazine, “Be stronger than your excuses”. I’ll save a seat for you.