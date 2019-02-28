Sweden – Linda Johnson

“On the worst day of my life my name is written in heaven.” said Pastor Josh as he was pointing out that getting sold out to Jesus is more than just a one day a week thing. “Remember,” he said, “it’s not about you, it’s about God. And you can’t be committed just part of the time. You have to be committed all of the time.” Those are the kind of words that lift the listener out of his/her seat and causes the heart to beat faster. It’s so easy to get lazy. Just like the vacuum cleaner, if it isn’t plugged in, it won’t be of any use in cleaning the house. You have to get plugged in and stay plugged in.

We aren’t the ones with the power to get us to heaven. It’s God power and he spells it out so eloquently in his word, the Bible. God’s power is spoken of in Psalm 114. He is the One who led his people out of Egypt, parted the Red Sea, caused the Jordan to go dry, and caused water to spill out of the rock. It’s not about man, it’s all about what God is willing to do for man.

Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

The next part of Romans 8:29 states, “(those he foreknew)… he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son…”.

Man only has to decide where he wants to spend eternity. God gives man all the chances in the world to go to Him. He sends out his special messengers like Pastor Josh to help man make up his mind. The messengers get it and feel the same urgency in delivering God’s message to all who will hear and make the decision. What’ll it be? Heaven or Hell?

