Sweden – Linda Johnson

Poster in a high school hallway reads: Wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it, and right is right even if no one is doing it.

A good beginning to a good sermon. The quote on the poster is one of St. Augustine’s who lived from 354-430 A.D.

“In America, people are free to believe whatever they want to believe. But, in judgment, it’ll be whether you believed in Jesus and his gospel.” Pointed words from a pastor who understands and feels the same urgency of the many who have carried the word of truth to a dying world. Like Paul, Christians must endure to the end. God will give us the grace to do it. It is up to believers to step up and stand up for God.

