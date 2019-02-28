St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday February 24 was Sexagesima (Latin for sixtieth), the second Sunday before Lent and approximately sixty days before Easter. The topic for today’s service was trust and all of our scripture readings reflect this theme, beginning with Psalm 71 “In thee, O Lord, have I put my trust…incline thine ear unto me and save me” the psalmist asks God and continues throughout the psalm. The theme continues in the Old Testament lesson from Isaiah 50 in which the prophet tells us “For the Lord God will help me, therfore shall I not be confounded…” Our Collect Prayer reads “O Lord God, who seest that we put not our trust in any thing that we do, mercifully grant that by thy power we may be defended against all adversity.” In the Epistle, 2 Corinthians 11:19, Paul deals with a situation in that church in which self-appointed authorities were ursurping his authority. Paul warns against false teachers, then gives examples of his own adversities; those leaders were nothing that Paul was not. It is important for us to learn that we put our trust in God and not in self-appointed leaders.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Stephanie Connell whose birthday is February 12; for Tom McSwain whose birthday is February 17; and for Kip Smith whose birthday is February 28. He said the wedding anniversary prayer for Leo & Carrie Compton whose anniversary is February 14. In announcements he noted that next Sunday will be the last Sunday before Lent and thus our annual pancake dinner day. Lent begins on Ash Wednesday March 6 and we will have the traditional Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 that day & everyone is welcome to attend.

