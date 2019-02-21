St. Francis – Gary Kester

Sunday, February 3, was the Fourth Sunday after Epiphany. Bishop Hartley based his sermon on the Gospel for the day, St. Matthew 8:1, in which Jesus is asked by a centurion, a Roman military official, to heal the centurion’s servant at a distance; the servant was still in the centurion’s home, but his faith was so great that he knew that Jesus could heal just by saying the word, which Jesus does.

In keeping with the Epiphany theme of showing forth, or demonstrating, this passage shows the world Christ’s authority. At the time, Rome was the greatest political and military authority in the world and the centurion was the representative of that worldly authority, but here we see that God’s authority working through Jesus is greater even than that of Rome. Worldly authority is contrasted with divine authority and divine authority wins out. The centurion represented the Roman emperor’s authority, but Jesus represented God’s power. The lesson for us in this story is that authority comes from God through Jesus and that no one is too distant from God to be healed and made whole by Him.

During prayer time Bishop Hartley said the birthday prayer for Andrea Kelly whose birthday is February 8, and in announcements noted that our next vestry/potluck dinner will be on March 10.

On Saturday I attended a wonderful band concert at the Ava Performing Arts Center, the South Central Association All-Conference Honor Band made up of the best band students from the eight schools in the conference, and the result was extraordinary with two bands performing, a Junior High Honor Band and a High School Honor Band. Once again I was impressed by the talent and dedication of our music students and teachers, so congratulations to all involved.

Services were cancelled Feb. 10, due to the weather.