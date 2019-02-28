Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Feb. 24 – Sunday morning service was opened with prayer and music.

Trae and Kendra Shelton each read scripture then Kendra sang a beautiful special.

Brother Evans brought the message from 1 John 1:1-10, Ephesians 5:8-14,”Gaining one’s Sight.”

On Thursday, we were met in Seymour by Violet Flair, Earnie and Helen Cook, Vern and Kathleen Deatherage and Howard and Donna Morris, where we enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Senior Center. We were celebrating my 78th birthday. Later the same day, my three daughters took me to Ozark for a birthday dinner at a local eatery, then we went shopping.

I celebrate my birth month. I just try to be celebrating life every day of the year.

Visitors in our home this week were Shawn, Summer, Caidence and Conner Johnson, Shirley Smith, Betty Thomas, Donna Bannister and Bevy Moore

Delmar and I visited one day with Keith and Donna Bannister.

Until next week remember God’s not dead.