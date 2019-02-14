Smallett – Margaret Rosseau

Feb. 3– Sunday morning service was opened with a scripture by the little guys and gals. They are so cute and precious.

Trae and Kendra read some scripture then Kendra sang a praise song and a beautiful special song.

Brother Evans brought the message from Psalms 68:4 and Numbers 20:11-12 and Matthew 11:28-30, “Obedience and Rest. “

Delmar and I went to Ozark and ate lunch then shopped a little then took Becky Carter some lunch.

On Thursday, I went to Springfield and visited with my sister, Violet Flair, we went shopping then stopped and ate lunch.

On Friday, we went to Seymour for lunch.

Saturday, Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, came down from Nixa and ate lunch with us then Rusty and Maeson went to Mansfield to do some stuff for Rusty’s mom. Becky stayed here and we went looking around Ava then went out for a sundae.

Visitors in our home this week were Rusty, Becky and Maeson Carter, Cliff and Beth Blackwood and Justin Colburn.

I visited with Harlin and Sonja Howerton. They are doing better after Harlin broke his ankle and Sonja dropped a big stick of wood on her foot. They told me how much they appreciated Larry and Debbie Chance taking care of their cattle while they are not able to get out. They also appreciate Lee and Marsha Aborn taking them to Springfield to have his ankle x-rayed. Also Larry Miller for building them a ramp.

Until next week remember to be a soul on fire for Christ.

Feb. 10– Sunday morning service was canceled due to icy roads, but the roads cleared by afternoon so the Valentine’s party was held at Walnut Grove. The young kids did a great job decorating.

We sure enjoyed the food, which was served by Lauren Etheridge, Mackinley Goss, Jaron Lakey and Hannah Evans. After the meal, we enjoyed the Newlywed game. We had a great time visiting with everyone.

On Saturday, Bevy Moore and I went to Marshfield for the sweet sixteen birthday party for Raylee Grace Burton. There were a lot of pictures, food and music.

Delmar and I are doing well, staying in out of the cold.

On Thursday, Donna Bannister came over and visited.

Friday, Delmar and I stopped in for a visit with Keith and Donna Bannister.

Until next week remember it is only a little over a month until Spring. Yay!!