Share a Heart Campaign Now Underway

To Benefit Ronald McDonald Houses’ Mission to Serve Families of Children in Hospital; Douglas County Residents Jess and Jonathan Harley Attest to Value of Program.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In late January, 61 McDonalds® restaurants in the Ozarks, began placing red, pink and gold “adopted” paper hearts on their walls and windows in support of Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald Houses. For 36 days, customers donating $1, $5 or $20 to the “Share a Heart” Campaign will help provide lodging, hope, and comfort to families of ill and injured children during a time of unspeakable hardship.

The campaign continues through the month of February.

Each heart comes with an Official Entry Form for the March 2019 drawing of $1,000 Great Southern Bank Gift Card (Donation is not necessary to enter).

McDonald’s of Ava is proudly participating in the Share a Heart Campaign. Additionally, over 40 mayors in the participating regions are supporting the campaign by proclaiming February 11-17, 2019 “Ronald McDonald House Week” in their towns.

The Ronald McDonald Houses near Cox South Hospital and within Mercy Kids, served the needs of 800 families traveling to Springfield for medical treatment in 2018. The programs also offer daytime use of the Houses for those not requiring overnight stays, but benefiting from the comfort and sharing that are hallmarks of the program. Other amenities include home-cooked meals through the organization’s Family Dinner program, laundry facilities, transportation to hospitals, and support from volunteers and staff who truly care. The most needed and appreciated benefit is shared between families as they encourage one another and share a genuine understanding of having an ill or injured child.

Over 13,200 families have been helped since opening, including 242 Douglas County families, 192 of which are residents of Ava, and include the Jess and Jonathan Harley family of Ava.

The Harley family testimonial confirms the value of having a safe, no cost place for families to stay while their children recuperate in the hospital. During their two weeks at the Ronald McDonald House, the Harleys were able to be close to their newborn who was in hospital, stay together, and keep their other two children close by as well.

The profile of the Harley family and others who have benefited from the Ronald McDonald House this year is on display at the local McDonald’s Restaurants owned and operated by Bill and Nikki Kramer.

For a video tour of both Houses, and more information, visit www.RMHCozarks.org

The Share a Heart Campaign raised over $100,000 for Springfield’s Ronald McDonald Houses in 2018. Donations from the private sector provide 100% of the operating expenses, which exceed $800,000 annually.