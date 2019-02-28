School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 4
Breakfast pizza, bananas.
Tuesday, March 5
Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges
Wednesday, March 6
Mini cinnis, bananas.
Thursday, March 7
Cereal with yogurt, applesauce.
Friday, March 8
Pumpkin muffin with yogurt, apple.
Ava Elementary Lunch Menu
Monday, March 4
Corn dog, beef burrito, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, March 5
BBQ rib on bun, chicken nuggets with Italian bread and Mardi Gras sauce, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, March 6
Meatloaf, chicken patty, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 7
Krispito, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, March 8
Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheese pizza, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava Middle School Lunch Menu
Monday, March 4
Corn dog, beef burrito, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, March 5
BBQ rib on bun, chicken po’ boy sandwich, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, March 6
Meatloaf, chicken patty, salad bar, sub bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 7
Krispito, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pasta bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, March 8
Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Ava High School Lunch
Monday, March 4
Corn dog, beef burrito, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday, March 5
BBQ rib on bun, chicken po’ boy sandwich, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.
Wednesday, March 6
Jalepeno cheddar meatloaf, chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, salad bar, sub bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.
Thursday, March 7
Krispito, chicken strips with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pasta bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.
Friday, March 8
Chipotle chicken w/avocado, cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Italian bread, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.
Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu
Monday, March 4
Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.
Tuesday, March 5
Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice and milk.
Wednesday, March 6
Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, and milk.
Thursday, March 7
Chicken patty, biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.
Friday, March 8
Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.
Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu
Monday, March 4
Hamburger, bun, fries, pork & beans, fruit, & milk.
Tuesday, March 5
Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, broccoli, fruit, & milk.
Wednesday, March 6
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll, fruit & milk.
Thursday, March 7
Sloppy Joe on a bun, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.
Friday, March 8
Pizza, salad, peas, fruit and milk.
Skyline R-II Menus
Monday, March 4
Scrambled eggs, toast, juice & milk.
Tuesday, March 5
Egg McMuffin, juice, and milk.
Wednesday, March 6
French toast, sausage link, juice, and milk.
Thursday, March 7
Pancake on a stick, cheese stick, juice and milk.
Friday, March 8
Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.
Skyline R-II Lunch Menu
Monday, March 4
Meat & potatoes, green beans, fruit, and milk.
Tuesday, March 5
Pulled pork quesdilla, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
Wednesday, March 6
Chili dog or hot dog, baby carrots, fruit bar, cookie, milk.
Thursday, March 7
Chicken & dumplings, salad bar, fruit, and milk.
Friday, March 8
Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, vegetable medley, fruit, milk.