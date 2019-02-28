School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 4

Breakfast pizza, bananas.

Tuesday, March 5

Sausage pancake on a stick, Mandarin oranges

Wednesday, March 6

Mini cinnis, bananas.

Thursday, March 7

Cereal with yogurt, applesauce.

Friday, March 8

Pumpkin muffin with yogurt, apple.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, March 4

Corn dog, beef burrito, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, March 5

BBQ rib on bun, chicken nuggets with Italian bread and Mardi Gras sauce, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, March 6

Meatloaf, chicken patty, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 7

Krispito, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, March 8

Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheese pizza, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, March 4

Corn dog, beef burrito, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, March 5

BBQ rib on bun, chicken po’ boy sandwich, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, fresh garden salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, March 6

Meatloaf, chicken patty, salad bar, sub bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 7

Krispito, popcorn chicken with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pasta bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, March 8

Parmesan chicken sandwich, cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, fresh garden salad, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Ava High School  Lunch

Monday, March 4

Corn dog, beef burrito, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, fresh garden salad, Texas pintos, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, March 5

BBQ rib on bun, chicken po’ boy sandwich, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, Asian bar, Caesar side salad, banana orange mix.

Wednesday, March 6

Jalepeno cheddar meatloaf, chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, salad bar, sub bar, mashed potatoes with gravy, glazed carrots, peaches, hot rolls.

Thursday, March 7

Krispito, chicken strips with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pasta bar, fresh garden salad, corn, applesauce.

Friday, March 8

Chipotle chicken w/avocado, cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Italian bread, spring salad mix, broccoli with ranch dressing, pineapple.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, March 4

Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, March 5

Scrambled eggs, toast, jelly, fruit, juice and milk.

Wednesday, March 6

Breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, March 7

Chicken patty, biscuit, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, March 8

Cereal, muffin, fruit, juice, and milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, March 4

Hamburger, bun, fries, pork & beans, fruit, & milk.

Tuesday, March 5

Chicken Alfredo, salad, bread stick, broccoli, fruit, & milk.

Wednesday, March 6

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, roll, fruit & milk.

Thursday, March 7

Sloppy Joe on a bun, fries, carrots w/ranch, fruit, & milk.

Friday, March 8

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit and milk.

Skyline R-II Menus

Monday, March 4

Scrambled eggs, toast, juice & milk.

Tuesday, March 5

Egg McMuffin, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, March 6

French toast, sausage link, juice, and milk.

Thursday, March 7

Pancake on a stick, cheese stick, juice and milk.

Friday, March 8

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, March 4

Meat & potatoes, green beans, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, March 5

Pulled pork quesdilla, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, March 6

Chili dog or hot dog, baby carrots, fruit bar, cookie, milk.

Thursday, March 7

Chicken & dumplings, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Friday, March 8 

Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, vegetable medley, fruit, milk.

