School Menus

Ava Schools Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 25

Cereal with yogurt, bananas.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Egg & cheese breakfast sandwich, apple.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Blueberry crumb cake, bananas.Thursday, Feb. 28

Sausage pancake on a stick, applesauce.

Friday, March 1

Mini pancakes, pineapple.

Ava Elementary Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 25

Sloppy Joe, hot dog on bun with 3 cheese mac & cheese, French fries with ketchup, Cobb salad, blueberry muffin, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Chicken and waffle with syrup, lasagna with Italian bread, Italian chef salad, Italian bread, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Chicken patty, baked ham, chicken Caesar salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Feb. 28

BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, ham and cheddar melt, taco salad, cornbread, fresh garden salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, March 1

Fish sandwich, pepperoni pizza, popcorn chicken salad, pineapple muffin, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava Middle School Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 25

Sloppy Joe, hot dog on bun with 3 cheese mac & cheese, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Chicken and waffles with syrup, lasagna with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, fresh garden salad, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Feb. 28

BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, ham and cheddar melt, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, fresh garden salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, March 1

Fish sandwich, pepperoni pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Ava High School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 25

Sloppy Joe, chili dog, French fries with ketchup, salad bar, blueberry muffin, breakfast bar, tater tots with ketchup, fresh garden salad, Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Chicken and waffles with syrup, lasagna with Italian bread, salad bar, Italian bread, pizza/calzone bar, spring salad mix, steamed broccoli, cinnamon apples.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Chicken patty, spicy chicken patty, baked ham, salad bar, sub bar, fresh garden salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pineapple, hot rolls.

Thursday, Feb. 28

BBQ bacon cheeseburger nachos, Cubano sandwich, salad bar, cornbread, burger bar, baked chips, Caesar side salad, refried beans, pears.

Friday, March 1

Fish sandwich, extreme cheese pizza, salad bar, pineapple muffin, nacho/taco bar, Spanish rice, fresh garden salad, roasted vegetables, tropical fruit.

Plainview R-8 Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 25

Pancakes, syrup, peanut butter, fruit, juice, and milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Breakfast burrito, string cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Breakfast bar, yogurt, fruit, juice, and milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Biscuit and gravy, breakfast bar, fruit, juice, and milk.

Friday, March 1

Cereal, bagel, cream cheese, fruit, juice, and milk.

Plainview R-8 Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 25

Taco meat w/shells, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, Spanish rice, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

BBQ pork rib, mac and cheese, carrots, fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Sweet and sour chicken, egg rolls, rice, salad, fruit, and milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread stick, fruit and milk.

Friday, March 1

Pizza, salad, peas, fruit and milk.

Skyline R-II Breakfast Menu

Monday, Feb. 25

Sausage biscuit, juice, & milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Cereal, muffin, juice, and milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Pancakes, sausage link, juice, and milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28

Oatmeal, toast, juice, and milk.

Friday, March 1

Biscuit, gravy or jelly, juice, and milk.

Skyline R-II Lunch Menu

Monday, Feb. 25

Hamburger, tater tots, baby carrots, fruit, and milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Chicken and noodles, salad bar, fruit and milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Frito pie, corn, fruit bar, cookie, milk.

Thursday, Feb. 28

BBQ chicken, salad bar, fruit, and milk.

Friday, March 1

Spaghetti with meat, garlic cheese biscuit, green beans, fruit, and milk.